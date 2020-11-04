Left Menu
Development News Edition

India expects USD 3.4 bn FDI in data center infrastructure: Anuj Puri

Puri said at the initial phase of the pandemic the sector stalwarts were sceptical of any short-term revival but current statistics are more optimistic, given that 1.5 crore square feet of new leasing has been witnessed in the office segment and it is expected that the current year statistics will move up to 2.4-2.5 crore sq ft which is quite encouraging. Residential sales have also improved in Q2 of the current financial year as compared to Q4 of last financial year, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:22 IST
India expects USD 3.4 bn FDI in data center infrastructure: Anuj Puri

Data centers are to become the next big segment after warehousing and nearly USD 3.4 billion foreign investments is expected in this space in the coming 3 -4 months, a top official of a real estate services company said on Wednesday. India is the largest consumer of data, the government had suggested that data centers of the world be built in India, thereby making all the data majors to consider investment in the country, he said.

"Nearly USD 3.4 billion foreign investments is expected in this space in the coming 3-4 months," Anarock Group chairman Anuj Puri said at the ICC organised 'Build East Conclave'. Puri said at the initial phase of the pandemic the sector stalwarts were sceptical of any short-term revival but current statistics are more optimistic, given that 1.5 crore square feet of new leasing has been witnessed in the office segment and it is expected that the current year statistics will move up to 2.4-2.5 crore sq ft which is quite encouraging.

Residential sales have also improved in Q2 of the current financial year as compared to Q4 of last financial year, he said. Ambuja Neotia Group chairman Harsh Neotia said hospitality will need more time to recover but residential was better as the economy moves toward normalcy.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi l...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police official during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official. A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for alleg...

Haryana: 20 deaths in Sonipat; police suspect illicit liquor as cause

At least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths, officials said on Wednesday. Around 20 people have died in th...

Air quality near 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated but remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad while it continued to stay poor in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Wednesday, according to a government agency. Concentration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020