Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo government proposes 23.2% budget cut for 2021

Congo has a record of proposing overly ambitious budgets that more closely track political calculations than fiscal realities, one analyst said. The IMF's three-year Extended Credit Facility also includes demands for the publication of mining contracts, some of which were posted online last weekend; increased revenue collection, and new central bank management.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:40 IST
Congo government proposes 23.2% budget cut for 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has proposed to parliament a budget of 14.2 trillion Congolese francs ($6.9 billion) for 2021, a 23.2% decrease compared with the previous year, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. The world's leading cobalt producer sees its economy growing 3.2% next year, the budget ministry document showed, after a projected contraction of 1.7% in 2020 caused by the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The slimmed-down budget, which still needs to be agreed by parliament, is one of several pre-conditions set by the International Monetary Fund, which is considering the lender's first formal loan program with Congo in eight years. Congo has a record of proposing overly ambitious budgets that more closely track political calculations than fiscal realities, one analyst said.

The IMF's three-year Extended Credit Facility also includes demands for the publication of mining contracts, some of which were posted online last weekend; increased revenue collection, and new central bank management. Appointments to the bank are politically fraught and remain outstanding. The IMF program, which could start in the first half of next year, may unlock financing from other bilateral donors including the World Bank.

Despite an emergency IMF $363 million disbursements in May, Congo's foreign reserves have fallen to critical levels as the coronavirus pandemic dampened domestic revenues just as the government increased spending to mitigate the virus' impact. Mining royalties, which constitute 40% of non-tax revenue, are expected to slump 44% to 614 billion Congolese francs ($313 million) in 2021, driven by the suspension of mining because of insecurity, low mineral grades, a fall in cobalt prices, and inflation of input costs, the budget ministry said.

The IMF suspended its previous loan program in 2012 after the government failed to provide sufficient details on the sale of state mining assets to an offshore company. ($1 = 1,959.65 Congolese francs)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi l...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police official during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official. A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for alleg...

Haryana: 20 deaths in Sonipat; police suspect illicit liquor as cause

At least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths, officials said on Wednesday. Around 20 people have died in th...

Air quality near 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated but remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad while it continued to stay poor in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Wednesday, according to a government agency. Concentration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020