Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happiest Minds reports robust results post successful IPO; EBITDA margin expands to 26.3%

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:20 IST
Happiest Minds reports robust results post successful IPO; EBITDA margin expands to 26.3%

BENGALURU, India, SAN JOSE, California and LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced its consolidated results today for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 as approved by its Board of Directors. Particulars Q2 FY 21 Q1 FY 21 QoQ Q2 FY 20 YoY H1 FY 21 H1 FY 20 YoY Revenue ($'000) 24,712 23,444 5.4% 24,889 (0.7)% 48,156 48,650 (1.0)% Revenue (₹ lakhs) 18,791 18,699 0.5% 18,068 3.4% 37,490 34,845 7.6% EBITDA (₹ lakhs) 4,939 4,782 3.3% 3,353 47.3% 9,721 5,938 63.7% EBITDA % 26.3% 25.6% 71 bps 18.3% 730 bps 25.9% 17.0% 890 bps PAT (₹ lakhs) 3,408 5,018 (32.1)% 2,667 27.8% 8,426 4,503 87.1% PAT % 18.1% 26.8% (870) bps 14.6% 350 bps 22.5% 12.9% 960 bps Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman: "We would like to express our gratitude for a very successful IPO and extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders. We specially want to express gratitude to our customers for their ongoing support and record level of appreciations received during these COVID times. We are happy to report a good all-round performance this quarter and this is a testimony of our digital focus, agility and commitment to all our stakeholders." Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director & CFO said: "We are happy to present our first results after going public. Despite the environment we have shown growth in revenues on a sequential basis and improved our EBITDA both sequentially and on a year over year basis. The variance in PAT is due to a one-time credit for deferred taxes in Q1 FY21." Key financial highlights: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 • Operating Revenues stood at $24.7 million (growth of 5.4% q-o-q) • Total Income stood at ₹ 18,791 lakhs (growth of 0.5% q-o-q / growth of 3.4% y-o-y) • EBITDA stood at ₹ 4,939 lakhs, 26.3% of Total Income (growth of 3.3 % q-o-q / growth of 47.3% y-o-y) • PAT at ₹ 3,408 lakh (growth of 27.8% y-o-y) • RoCE & RoE (annualized) for the half year stood at 36.3% & 36.3% respectively Other highlights: Clients: • 152 as of September 30, 2020 • 8 new added during the quarter • Our People; Happiest Minds: • 2,721 Happiest Minds as of September 30, 2020 (net addition during the quarter of 63); • Trailing 12 months attrition at 14.1% • Utilization of 78.7%, up from 74.9% in Q1 FY21.

Key Wins: • For a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include technologies for buildings and industry, Happiest Minds has been selected as a preferred partner for their platform development and support activities; • For a large Community bank based in USA, Happiest Minds has been chosen to provide managed infrastructure and security services for a period of 3 years; • For a global professional services provider from Europe, Happiest Minds has signed up a multi-year contract to develop an AI infused automation IT Helpdesk ChatBot priced on a per-user basis providing a predictability of cost and ROI to the customer; • For a large credit information provider in Europe, Happiest Minds has been chosen to digitize their fraud detection and prevention applications; • For a large multinational conglomerate in Asia, Happiest Minds is chosen to develop drone based surveillance system using computer vision algorithms and leveraging deep learning to derive intelligent insights on customer, employee behavior and building safety. Awards: • Happiest Minds has been ranked among the Top 50 Great Place To Work's (GPTW) Best Workplaces for Women for the second consecutive year About Happiest Minds Technologies: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East. Safe harbor This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which involves risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic could decrease our customers' technology spend, delaying prospective customers' purchasing decisions, and impact our ability to provide services; all of which could adversely affect our future revenue, margin and overall financial performance. Our operations could also be negatively impacted by a range of external factors not within our control including those due to the pandemic. We do not undertake to update any of our forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327416/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's economic recovery to continue as long as virus is contained, says Economy minister

The Spanish economic recovery seen in the third quarter is poised to continue as long as the virus pandemic is contained, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.Spanish gross domestic product expanded at a record pace of 16.7 in th...

Hang Seng notches 16-week closing high as Biden odds improve; Shanghai up

Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index soared to its highest close in more than three months on Thursday and China A-shares gained as U.S. election results showed a firming lead for Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election.With...

Woman in Pune village suffers grave damage to eyes while resisting molestation attempt

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman sustained critical injuries in both her eyes while trying to resist an alleged molestation attempt by an unidentified person in Nhavare village of Pune. The incident took place on Tuesday night wh...

Punjab farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest farm laws

Several farmer organisations in Punjab have declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Farmers organisation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020