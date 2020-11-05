Left Menu
Punjab BJP delegation seeks Railway Minister's intervention to resume train services in state

A Punjab BJP delegation met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday over the suspension of goods and passenger trains due to farmers' agitations in the state, and sought his intervention to put an end to the "dire circumstances being forced on Punjabis" amid the festive season.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A Punjab BJP delegation met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday over the suspension of goods and passenger trains due to farmers' agitations in the state, and sought his intervention to put an end to the "dire circumstances being forced on Punjabis" amid the festive season. In a letter to Goyal on behalf of the group, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma alleged the state is literally "under siege" of the Congress government which is playing politics over the issue.

"We request immediate redressal by your august office to take a undertaking from the state government for security and protection to start goods and passenger trains with immediate effect. The common man is reeling under great economic stress," he said. "The industry and commerce in the state have virtually shut down and the repercussions of this economic hit will break the backbone of the economy in the already depressed economic status of the state. Punjab's industry and commerce plays a pivotal role by providing jobs to a large segment of society," he said.

He also said that fertiliser and pesticides shortage is becoming a huge problem for the agriculture sector. "This letter is to bring to your notice the dire circumstances being forced on Punjabis as the Congress government (in the state) is busy sponsoring the agitation in the name of farmers.... The Union minister is aware that it's festive season and people of the state cannot travel due to non-plying of trains. It is pertinent to note that the national security has to be considered as the supplies to Jammu and Kashmir is not reaching due to the apathy of the state government," he said in his letter.

Sharma also requested that the Punjab chief minister be immediately asked to give assurance that the railway blockades will be cleared and goods and passenger trains start with immediate effect. Train services have remained suspended for over a month in the state due to agitation by farmer groups against three farm-related laws passed by Parliament recently. The national transporter has said that it has already suffered losses due to this is to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore.

