Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon India Launches Gift a Story Program for Associates Across Its Operations Network, and Their Families

The company has launched ‘Gift a Story’ – a special initiative to engage children, whose parents or family members work as associates in the Amazon Fulfilment and Delivery network.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:20 IST
Amazon India Launches Gift a Story Program for Associates Across Its Operations Network, and Their Families

This festive season, Amazon India is spreading smiles not only through their packages but also through the gift of learning Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India This festive season, Amazon India is transforming the act of gifting, with a unique learning concept that leverages storytelling. The company has launched ‘Gift a Story’ – a special initiative to engage children, whose parents or family members work as associates in the Amazon Fulfilment and Delivery network. The initiative collectively involves Amazon employees, who lend their voice to record short educational stories, bedtime favorites and simple concepts in science. Storytelling as always been an effective way of teaching and an engaging medium to ease children into learning, especially in India. As these children continue to learn from home, this initiative helps strengthen their cognitive skills while enabling parents to participate in their children’s learning. Through this initiative, Amazon is bringing the family together in a meaningful way and helping spread joy during the festive season. Designed in collaboration with Pratham books, the program features more than 200 stories in six languages (English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi and Kannada) that Amazon India’s associates can access on the Sochcast website, by simply scanning the QR code. They can then download or stream the stories online; as well as extend the content to their friends and families, directly from the website.

Speaking about the newly launched initiative, Swati Rustagi, Director of Human Resources, Operations, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon, people are at the heart of everything we do - whether it’s our customers, sellers or teams. Each and every one of our associates in our network play a crucial role in enabling the quality experience that customers associate with Amazon, especially during the festive season. This year, we wanted to gift our teams something that could be enjoyed by the entire family. We’re delighted to see the overwhelming response to the ‘Gift a Story’ program and look forward to expand this volunteering opportunity more widely within Amazon India.” As part of its Community Development efforts, Amazon implements solutions for the holistic development and growth of the communities living in and around Amazon’s fulfilment centers spread across nearly 100 villages of India. Through its multifaceted interventions in education, health & hygiene, women empowerment, skill development & livelihood enhancement and environmental sustainability, the Community Development program aims at creating self-sustainable and thriving model communities. The program complements the Government of India’s efforts in these communities and resonates well with the Government’s development goals. About Amazon.in The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace.

About Amazon Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews PWR PWR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Emami Q2 PAT jumps 23.39 pc to Rs 118.45 crore

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.39 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter to September 2020, helped by strong sales growth in its healthcare and hygiene portfolio. The Kolkata-bas...

Body of 45-yr-old man found in UP village

Body of a 45-year-old man was found in a village in Hussainganj area here on Thursday, police said. According to police, the body was found in an agricultural field in Babuganj village and there were injury marks near the eyes and the neck....

Delivery timetable for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine slips, UK official says

The timetable for delivery of the Oxford UniversityAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate has slipped, the UKs vaccine chief said, adding Britain will receive just 4 million doses of the shot this year.Britain had agreed in May to take 100 ...

Hybrid rice: Corteva slowly making inroads into Bihar, Jharkhand; trains 90K woman farmers

Global agriculture firm Corteva Agriscience is slowly making inroads to push its hybrid paddy seeds and other products in Bihar and Jharkhand, where it has trained about 90,000 women pravaktas or village leaders on growing hybrids along wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020