Two killed in highway accident in MP's Shajapur district

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:51 IST
Two killed in highway accident in MP's Shajapur district

A 59-year-old man and his son were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on Agra-Mumbai national highway, about 6 km from the district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when Rajaram Shinde and his son Durgesh (20) were heading to Tonk Khurd in Dewas district to meet a relative, assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Yadav of Sunera police station said.

An unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler on the national highway, following which the duo was rushed to the district hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, the official said. A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

