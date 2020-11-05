Left Menu
Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces assured buyback offer of 55 pc on Yaris, Glanza

The latest deal comprises an assured buyback offer of 55 per cent on the Yaris and Glanza, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in the release. "We have announced innumerable finance schemes during this festive season to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced an assured buyback offer of 55 per cent on its mid-sized sedan Yaris and premium hatchback Glanza in a bid to perk up consumer sentiment amid the festive season. In addition, the car maker also rolled out various other schemes such as low EMI payment for the first six months across all Toyota models as well as a three months EMI holiday for all its customers, according to a release.

The wide array of special benefits, ranging from unique buyback offers to some of the lowest EMIs are aimed at easing purchase decisions in the festive season, it said. The latest deal comprises an assured buyback offer of 55 per cent on the Yaris and Glanza, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in the release.

"We have announced innumerable finance schemes during this festive season to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers. "These finance schemes will enable customers to live their dreams of owning a Toyota vehicle and ease the process of car buying with an assured peace of mind," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

He said TKM is also running a scheme since last month that allows its customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the 'Leave Travel Scheme' as announced by the central government. The government in early October in a bid to stimulate demand in the economy, announced giving out cash vouchers to central government employees this year in lieu of leave travel concession (LTC) fare which could be spent only on buying non-food GST-rated items.

