Simplilearn and Purdue University Launch Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing

- Program graduates to receive Purdue University Alumni Association membership- Program delivered through a highly interactive online bootcamp model and masterclasses with top Purdue instructorsBENGALURU, India, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's leading online bootcamp for digital economy skills, in partnership with Purdue University, today launched its Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing. This comprehensive program offers learners the benefit of Purdue's academic excellence and Simplilearn's award-winning curriculum, to develop a set of in-demand digital marketing skills and accelerate their career trajectory. The program is ideal for new graduates, working professionals with 1-2 years of experience in the fields of sales, marketing and advertising, and mid-career professionals focused on roles such as brand managers, PPC Specialists, Social Media Strategists and Digital Marketing Managers. On completion of the program, learners will be equipped with skills required to plan and drive digital marketing strategies, with in-depth understanding of the advantages and limitations

The Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing is delivered via Simplilearn's high-engagement bootcamp-style learning delivery model. This model provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced, online classes, expert, instructor-led, live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs. With 200+ hours of applied learning and 40+ hours of self-paced learning modules, the program offers participants a comprehensive learning experience that covers advanced digital marketing strategies. The key domains covered include search engine optimization (SEO), social media, pay-per-click (PPC), web analytics, and email marketing. The program also offers interactive Masterclass sessions with top instructors from Purdue University. At the end of the program, learners will get to work on a Capstone project and the opportunity to solve real-world marketing challenges

Upon completion, program graduates will receive a joint Post Graduate certification from Simplilearn and Purdue University, along with the Purdue University Alumni Association membership. Learners will also receive certificates from Simplilearn for individual courses in the learning path. Program graduates in India will also be enrolled in Simplilearn's Job Assistance service and have access to the IIMJobs Pro-Membership for six Months. Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "The world is today living in the 'New Normal' which is dominated by digitization. With both businesses and consumers taking to online platforms more rapidly than before, digital marketing is today an essential growth tool for brands and larger organisations. That said, the demand for digital marketers is at its peak, making it one of the top jobs for 2021. The Digital Marketing program is designed for learners to gain an understanding of data collection and analysis methods used by marketing professionals, and learn to access, choose and use appropriate web analytics tools and techniques within the given marketing budget. This program caters to those looking for a new career in digital marketing or who want to improve their marketability to potential employers. We are happy to collaborate with Purdue University, one of America's top 10 public universities and provide our learners with an online program that will help them become a digital-age project leader. We've trained leaders at over 1,000 companies across 150 countries with the purpose of inspiring and equipping professionals to be better and do better." "Studies indicate that with half the world's population using social media, companies are making significant investments in digital media marketing. By the end of 2020, advertising spends on social networks are expected to reach more than 50 billion dollars. Every organization should understand why it has become essential to implement and upskill workforce in digital solutions. We look forward to working with Simplilearn to bring job-relevant learning to aspirants globally." said Gerry McCartney, Executive VP of Purdue online, Purdue University. About SimplilearnSimplilearn is the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing at Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech and the 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com About Purdue UniversityPurdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today's toughest challenges. Ranked the No. 5 Most Innovative University in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, Purdue delivers world-changing research and out-of-this-world discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at Purdue.eduAbout Purdue OnlinePurdue online is the administrative unit charged with driving and coordinating the rapidly growing online offerings of Purdue University's four campuses, including its Flagship West Lafayette campus, Purdue's virtual campus Purdue global and its regional campuses Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Northwest. Purdue now has hundreds of online courses aimed at serving all types of students and ranging from undergraduate and graduate degrees to continuing education certification and tailored corporate training. For more information, visit online.purdue.eduLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327666/Purdue_Logo.jpg PWRPWR