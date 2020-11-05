Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Tele Maharashtra Q2 loss narrows to Rs 341 cr

The company has incurred net loss for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 and the company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at that date," Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) said in its financial report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:28 IST
Tata Tele Maharashtra Q2 loss narrows to Rs 341 cr

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on Thursday reported narrowing of its loss to Rs 341 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a loss of Rs 2,334 crore in the same period a year ago. "The accumulation of losses of the company as of September 30, 2020 exceeded its paid-up capital. The company has incurred net loss for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 and the company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at that date," Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) said in its financial report. It further said it has obtained a letter of support from its promoter indicating that the promoter will take necessary actions to organise for any shortfall in liquidity during the period of 12 months from the balance sheet date. The revenue of Tata Teleservices, which provides only enterprise services, declined by 4.7 per cent to Rs 260 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 273 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. TTML said that it has provided for Rs 2,423.37 crore towards licence fee, spectrum usage charges, interest, penalty and interest on penalty arising out of the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue as on March 31, 2020. According to the Supreme Court (SC) order, telecom companies are required to pay 10 per cent of total demand raised by the Department of Telecom by March and the rest of the payments in 10 annual instalments. "TTML has made a payment of Rs 639.39 crore and will ensure ongoing compliance with the SC orders," the company said. TTML has recorded an incremental provision of Rs 827.28 crore during the half year ended September 30, 2020 to give effect to the differential amount between the amount of AGR dues stated as final in the SC order as well as for subsequent period for which demands have not been received till date and the provision up to March 31, 2020, the company said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COAS of Indian Army conferred honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General MM Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. According to a statement released by the Embassy of India in Kathman...

India asks OPEC to correct pricing anomalies

India, the worlds third-largest oil importer, on Thursday pressed for assessing the impact of COVID-induced disruptions to global energy sector supply chains and said oil-cartel OPEC needs to address anomalies in the crude price differentia...

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83 pc at Rs 26 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of t...

Sivasankar shared confidential information to Swapna,says ED as court extends his custody by 6 more days

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, on Thursday claimed that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, had shared confidential information pertaining to governments t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020