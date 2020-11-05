Left Menu
Development News Edition

Birlasoft Q2 net profit up 69 pc at Rs 69 cr

In dollar terms, the company's net profit grew 60.7 per cent to USD 9.3 million, while revenue was up 5.2 per cent to USD 115.6 million in September 2020 quarter from the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:59 IST
Birlasoft Q2 net profit up 69 pc at Rs 69 cr

Birlasoft, part of the USD 2 billion diversified C K Birla Group, on Thursday reported a 69.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.1 crore for the September quarter. The IT services company had posted a profit of Rs 40.8 crore in the July-September 2019 period, Birlasoft said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations grew 10.9 per cent to Rs 857.5 crore in the period under review from Rs 773.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added. "Our Q2 results are a testimony to the trust that our customers have in our executional capabilities. Despite the challenging times, we have seen a positive outcome across key performance parameters such as profit, margins, utilisation, deal wins, receivables, attrition, among others," Birlasoft CEO and Managing Director Dharmender Kapoor said. He added that with a consistent and strong record of deal wins in H1 combined with a healthy pipeline, the company is confident about further growth in revenues as it enters the second half of FY21. "We will continue to focus on being a trusted partner to our clients and build long term sustainable growth," he said. The company signed deals worth USD 273.9 million in total contract value (TCV) during the quarter, taking the total TCV deal wins for the first half of the fiscal to USD 454 million. Its active client count was at 310. In dollar terms, the company's net profit grew 60.7 per cent to USD 9.3 million, while revenue was up 5.2 per cent to USD 115.6 million in September 2020 quarter from the year-ago period. Birlasoft's headcount stood at 10,010 at the end of September 2020 quarter, while attrition rate was 11.4 per cent. The results were announced after the close of trading hours. Shares of the company settled at Rs 185.65 apiece, up 2.09 per cent from the previous close on BSE. The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. The record date has been fixed as November 13, 2020.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan accepts Centre's borrowing option to meet GST shortfall

Congress-ruled Rajasthan has accepted the Centres borrowing proposal to meet GST revenue shortfall and will get over Rs 4,600 crore through the special window.&#160; The Government of Rajasthan has communicated its acceptance for Option-1...

Schott Kaisha to invest Rs 105 cr to expand vial production capacity

Pharma packaging firm Schott Kaisha on Thursday said it is investing Rs 105 crore in its existing facilities to increase vial production by 30 crore pieces. The decision comes at a time when drug manufacturers around the world are undertaki...

Russia's forces arrive in Pakistan for joint military drill

A contingent of Russias Special Forces arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a joint military exercise, the Army said here. This will be the fifth edition of the joint military drill - DRUZHBA - between Pakistan and Russia and it would contin...

If you don't have a seat at the table, you're on the menu: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

With an increasing number of people from the Indian-American community playing a significant role in US elections, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said there is a realization among them that if you dont have a seat at the table, youre on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020