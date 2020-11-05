Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Logistics adds 7.5 lakh sq ft warehousing capacity in Hyderabad, Chennai

"With the launch of these large spaces, we look forward to continued business growth from existing as well as potential customers from all regions," Swaminathan added. MLL has also deepened its focus by launching new solutions like returns processing, pop-up sort centres and integrated distribution services for its clients, Swaminathan said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:21 IST
Mahindra Logistics adds 7.5 lakh sq ft warehousing capacity in Hyderabad, Chennai

Third party logistics services provider Mahindra Logistics on Thursday said it has launched over 7.5 lakh sq ft area to its existing 'built-to-suit' warehousing capacity in Hyderabad and Chennai, besides creating an additional 10 lakh sq ft flex warehousing space ahead of the festive season. The facilities allow the company to provide flexible and scalable fulfillment and integrated distribution solutions, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) said in a release.

"Continuing our efforts in growing the non-Mahindra business, MLL continues to expand its warehousing capacity and is focused on tapping the huge potential in warehousing spaces across all regions," Mahindra Logistics CEO and Managing Director Rampraveen Swaminathan said. "With the launch of these large spaces, we look forward to continued business growth from existing as well as potential customers from all regions," Swaminathan added.

MLL has also deepened its focus by launching new solutions like returns processing, pop-up sort centres and integrated distribution services for its clients, Swaminathan said. In phase one, these sites are focussing on integrated solutions for e-commerce, consumer and engineering industries, the company said.

In addition to this, with anticipation of strong demand during the forthcoming festive season, MLL has set up nearly 10 lakh sq ft of flex warehousing solutions for supporting customers, MLL said. A considerable size of this space is also catering to large pharma companies during the pandemic, the release said, adding MLL is already gearing itself with a massive last-mile delivery roadmap to cater to the highly-anticipated Covid vaccine for its pharma clients across India.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the countrys second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday.The November race will be the third in the Midd...

Man held for molesting COVID-19 patient in Mumbai hospital

A 21-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Thursday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Sanjay Kotewar, attached to a COVID-19 hospital ...

2 injured during encounter in Pulwama

Two unidentified persons were injured during an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, police saidSecurity forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Lalpora area of ...

Russia's coronavirus tests show false negatives up to 40% of time, official says

Russias coronavirus tests give false negative results up to 40 of the time, a health official said on Thursday as new infections rose and Moscows mayor warned of a worsening situation.The Kremlin, which has said there are no plans for a loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020