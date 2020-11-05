Left Menu
Punjab govt assured us all blockades will be removed by Friday morning: Rail Board chairman

The Punjab government has assured the railways that all blockades on rail premises by protesters will be cleared by Friday morning, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Thursday. "We have been assured by the Punjab government that all blockades will be removed by Friday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:22 IST
The Punjab government has assured the railways that all blockades on rail premises by protesters will be cleared by Friday morning, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Thursday. Of the 31 blockades, 14 have already been removed by Thursday evening, he said.

Yadav also said a joint team of state officials as well as the RPF has been formed to conduct ground surveys in order to ascertain if it was safe to run trains. "We have been assured by the Punjab government that all blockades will be removed by Friday morning. Fourteen of 31 blockades have been removed on Thursday. Our maintenance teams are ready, as soon as tracks are under rail control, we will run trains," he said.

Train services in Punjab have been suspended since September 24 due farmers' protests over the three farm bills passed in Parliament. While it had resumed for a few days in October, it was suspended again due to concerns over safety and security of train crew members..

