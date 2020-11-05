Over 100 organisations launch 'Pledge for Progress' campaign for gender equality

The UK in India network and over 100 partners on Thursday launched a campaign titled 'Pledge for Progress' to promote gender equality and mobilise real world change, the British High Commission here said. The High Commission, in a statement, said a collective of 114 organisations – spanning government, business, and civil society – have committed to taking practical steps to tackle gender inequality and be the change to catalyse further action.

'Pledge for Progress' aims to empower organisations and individuals to break down prevailing gender norms and, together, build a gender-equal society, it said. The British High Commission said it will 'mobilise' by convening this collective of like-minded partners to share best practices and amplify each other's positive initiatives.

In the coming months, the campaign will convene partners to identify key gender equality challenges and review actions partners are undertaking to foster gender-equal practices, it said. "Achieving true gender equality is a priority for us all - in the UK, India, and the world over. Real progress can take time, but it starts with small, practical steps. I am hugely excited to see what we can accomplish by bringing together the best of British, Indian and global expertise under this humble initiative," said Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India. "This is just the start, and I hope that this group of like-minded partners committing to be the change and implementing tangible measures in their own organisations will together deliver truly transformative results," Thompson said.

'Pledge for Progress' forms part of wider UK-India work on gender equality. The UK in India network works with state governments, law enforcement agencies, education authorities and businesses in India to empower women as leaders and trailblazers, build better and more economic opportunities for women, and promote girls' education and positive gender roles in schools, the statement added.