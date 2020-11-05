Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 100 organisations launch 'Pledge for Progress' campaign for gender equality

The High Commission, in a statement, said a collective of 114 organisations – spanning government, business, and civil society – have committed to taking practical steps to tackle gender inequality and be the change to catalyse further action. 'Pledge for Progress' aims to empower organisations and individuals to break down prevailing gender norms and, together, build a gender-equal society, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:48 IST
Over 100 organisations launch 'Pledge for Progress' campaign for gender equality
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UK in India network and over 100 partners on Thursday launched a campaign titled 'Pledge for Progress' to promote gender equality and mobilise real world change, the British High Commission here said. The High Commission, in a statement, said a collective of 114 organisations – spanning government, business, and civil society – have committed to taking practical steps to tackle gender inequality and be the change to catalyse further action.

'Pledge for Progress' aims to empower organisations and individuals to break down prevailing gender norms and, together, build a gender-equal society, it said. The British High Commission said it will 'mobilise' by convening this collective of like-minded partners to share best practices and amplify each other's positive initiatives.

In the coming months, the campaign will convene partners to identify key gender equality challenges and review actions partners are undertaking to foster gender-equal practices, it said. "Achieving true gender equality is a priority for us all - in the UK, India, and the world over. Real progress can take time, but it starts with small, practical steps. I am hugely excited to see what we can accomplish by bringing together the best of British, Indian and global expertise under this humble initiative," said Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India. "This is just the start, and I hope that this group of like-minded partners committing to be the change and implementing tangible measures in their own organisations will together deliver truly transformative results," Thompson said.

'Pledge for Progress' forms part of wider UK-India work on gender equality. The UK in India network works with state governments, law enforcement agencies, education authorities and businesses in India to empower women as leaders and trailblazers, build better and more economic opportunities for women, and promote girls' education and positive gender roles in schools, the statement added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign has called for a recount in Wisconsin, filed lawsuits to stop vote counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and asked a judge in Georgia to order late-arriving ballots to be separated and secured so that ...

Soccer-Persepolis striker Alekasir's six-month ban upheld by AFC

Persepolis Iranian striker Issa Alekasirs appeal against a six-month ban has been rejected by the Asian Football Confederation AFC, meaning the 30-year-old will not be available for next months Asian Champions League final.Alekasir was susp...

PM Modi congratulates Tanzanian president on being sworn in for 2nd term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated John Pombe Magufuli for being sworn in as the President of Tanzania and said he was looking forward to strengthening the friendship between the two countriesMagufuli has taken oath of o...

Motor racing-Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the countrys second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday.The November race will be the third in the Midd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020