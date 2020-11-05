Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-LSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources

London Stock Exchange has offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data in a bid to win over antitrust regulators investigating its $27 billion bid for data provider Refinitiv, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Concessions to address these vertical concerns are typically licensing access remedies, they said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:03 IST
EXCLUSIVE-LSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources

London Stock Exchange has offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data in a bid to win over antitrust regulators investigating its $27 billion bid for data provider Refinitiv, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The pledge is part of a package submitted to the European Commission earlier on Thursday, which also included the sale of its Borsa Italiana operations to pan-European exchange Euronext .

The EU competition enforcer is concerned that creating a more vertically integrated company that combines the origination and distribution of data, and strengthening areas like clearing would make it easy to lock out competitors or to keep prices for data too high, the people said. Concessions to address these vertical concerns are typically licensing access remedies, they said. Refinitiv is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt assured us all blockades will be removed by Friday morning: Rail Board chairman

The Punjab government has given an assurance that all blockades on rail premises by protesters will be cleared by Friday morning, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Thursday. One blockade was removed on Wednesday. Fourteen of 31 block...

Storm Eta wreaks 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 8 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least eight in the region, turning city streets into waist-high water channels and stranding scores of people.Families waded through flooded stree...

Suburban train services to resume in WB from Nov 11

Railways will resume suburban services in three divisions in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyel said Thursday. The services in Eastern Railways Sealdah and Howrah divisions and South Eastern Railways Howrah-Kharagpu...

Circulation of 'obscene' video: Poonam Pandey, husband arrested in Goa

Actor Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested in Goa on Thursday in a case pertaining to the circulation of an alleged obscene video. Earlier Pandey was served a notice under Section 41A of CrPC to appear before the Canacona ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020