Maha cabinet gives nod to implement Centre's fisheries scheme

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to implement the Centre's Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) scheme to boost the fisheries sector in the state. In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to accord industry status to the hospitality sector. The move is aimed at reviving the sector which was badly hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Updated: 05-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:03 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to implement the Centre's Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) scheme to boost the fisheries sector in the state. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the Central government had announced the scheme in 2018 and a provision of Rs 7,522.48 crore was made for five years till 2023.

The cabinet gave the green signal for a tripartite agreement between the state government, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Union fisheries ministry to raise loans from NABARD, it was stated. The cabinet will also implement the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for focussed and sustainable development of the fisheries sector, the statement read.

The scheme will be implemented from 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat package. In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to accord industry status to the hospitality sector.

The move is aimed at reviving the sector which was badly hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Hotels registered with the Centre's tourism ministry will be charged electricity, water, property, development and non-agriculture taxes at industrial rate from April 1, 2021 and an expert committee will be formed to finalise the same, it was stated.

The revision of capital value of buildings and land scheduled for 2020-21 has been postponed by a year in view of the adverse impact on economy and citizens' income due to the lockdown, the statement said. Similarly, the cabinet also decided to extend the time limit for permissions to new colleges, syllabus and new divisions for academic year 2021-22 by two months.

