Experienced information security incident: Lupin

Pharma major Lupin on Thursday said it has experienced an information security incident that has affected its select internal IT systems but has not impacted the company's operations. "We have recently experienced an information security incident that has affected select internal IT systems. This incident is currently not material and has not impacted our core systems and operations," Lupin said in a regulatory filing. Restoration of the impacted systems is a priority and is underway, it added.

The incident comes after another pharma major DrReddy's Laboratories had also experienced an information security incident in October this year. The incident involved a ransomware attack, the company had said. Shares of Lupin Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs 935.95 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.88 per cent from its previous close.