Punjab govt assured us all blockades will be removed by Friday morning: Rail Board chairman

The Punjab government has given an assurance that all blockades on rail premises by protesters will be cleared by Friday morning, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Thursday. He said train services could resume only under one condition that all blockades are removed and we get the state government's assurance of safety and security of the trains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government has given an assurance that all blockades on rail premises by protesters will be cleared by Friday morning, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Thursday. One blockade was removed on Wednesday. Fourteen of 31 blockades were removed by Thursday evening, he said.

Director-General of Railway Protection Force Arun Kumar said the Punjab police chief has assured him that the state police was in talks with leaders of the agitating farm unions and the blockades would be removed on Friday. Addressing a press briefing, Yadav said a joint team of Punjab government officials and RPF has been formed to conduct ground surveys in order to ascertain if it was safe to run trains. "We have been assured by the Punjab government that all blockades will be removed by Friday morning. While one was removed yesterday, 14 of 31 blockades were removed on Thursday. Our maintenance teams are ready and as soon as tracks are under rail control, we will run trains," he said.

Asked if a condition was laid down by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal linking the Central farm laws to the resumption of trains during a meeting with Congress leaders, Yadav, who was present in the meeting, denied the same. "The minister was very clear in his stand. He said train services could resume only under one condition that all blockades are removed and we get the state government's assurance of safety and security of the trains. He did not link the resumption of services to the farm bills in any way," the railway board chairman said.

The loss suffered by the national transporter due to the agitation in Punjab over the Central farm reform laws has already crossed an estimated Rs 1,200 crore as protests on train tracks continued. According to data from the Railways over 2,225 freight rakes carrying vital commodities could not be operated till date due to the blockades caused by the protestors. Around 1,350 trains have been forced to be canceled or diverted, it said.

Train services in Punjab have been suspended since September 24 due to farmers' protests over the three farm bills passed in Parliament. While it had resumed for a few days in October, it was suspended again due to concerns over safety and security of train crew members..

