China suspends entry into country by foreign nationals from India due to pandemic: Chinese embassy

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese embassy here on Thursday said that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into the country by foreign nationals from India holding valid visas or residence permits in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Indian government sources said the announcement made by the Chinese embassy indicated that the measure was a temporary one and that it is not India specific as measures have been initiated in respect of several other countries.

The Chinese embassy said in a note, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits." "The Chinese embassy/consulates in India will not stamp the health declaration forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," it said. The government sources said the action taken is to temporarily suspend existing visas only and that the notice indicated that future visa applications have not been banned. Visas issued after November 3 are valid for travel to China, they added.

The sources said the government of India is in touch with the Chinese side to facilitate essential travel of Indians to and from China. "The reason behind the measure seems to be Chinese concerns on possible rise in COVID-19 cases globally, aggravated due to the advent of autumn and winter in the Northern Hemisphere," said a source.

The note, posted on the website of the embassy, clarified that foreigners holding Chinese "diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected." "Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese embassy/consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd is not affected," it said. The embassy said the "suspension" is a temporary measure that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic.

"China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner," it said..

