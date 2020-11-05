Left Menu
Development News Edition

LSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources

The pledge is part of a package submitted to the European Commission earlier on Thursday, which also included the sale of its Borsa Italiana operations to pan-European exchange Euronext . The European Union competition enforcer is concerned that creating a more vertically integrated company that combines the origination and distribution of data, and strengthening areas like clearing would make it easy to lock out competitors or to keep prices for data too high, the people said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:57 IST
LSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources

London Stock Exchange has offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data to try and win over antitrust regulators investigating its $27 billion bid for data provider Refinitiv, people familiar with the matter said. The pledge is part of a package submitted to the European Commission earlier on Thursday, which also included the sale of its Borsa Italiana operations to pan-European exchange Euronext .

The European Union competition enforcer is concerned that creating a more vertically integrated company that combines the origination and distribution of data, and strengthening areas like clearing would make it easy to lock out competitors or to keep prices for data too high, the people said. The LSE declined to comment.

The Commission had narrowed its list of concerns in its charge sheet known as a statement of objections sent to LSE last month, one of the people said, suggesting that even worries about so-called "partial foreclosure" of data are not very strong. Partial foreclosure refers to an ability of vertically integrated groups to hamper rival access to services or reduce the incentive to compete.

Concessions to address these vertical concerns are typically licensing access or "behavioural" remedies, they said, meaning the LSE is now likely to escape structural remedies beyond the sale of Borsa Italiana. Refinitiv is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News.

A European Commission filing on Thursday said that the London exchange group has offered concessions. The EU executive body, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation bloc, will now have until Jan. 15 to make a decision. It had previously set a deadline of Dec. 16.

On Tuesday shareholders in the LSE voted in favour of selling Borsa Italiana to Euronext for 4.3 billion euros, contingent on Brussels approving the takeover of Refinitiv. LSE CEO David Schwimmer said last month that the sale of Borsa will contribute significantly to addressing EU competition concerns.

The EU executive will now seek feedback from rivals and customers on the LSE's proposed remedies as soon as Friday, before deciding whether to accept the offer or demand more.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers catch escaped Canadian wolf in France

French rangers caught one of several black Canadian wolves that escaped from a nature park during flooding last month, authorities said, but they are increasingly concerned the others might interbreed with grey European wolves. One of the w...

UP BJP MLA booked for land grab

A case has been lodged against an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator and his supporters in Kaushambi district on the directions of a court for alleged land grab, police said on Thursday. The FIR was filed on the complaint of a resident of Ram Lal...

Cricket-Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final

Defending champions Mumbai Indians moved closer to a fifth Indian Premier League IPL title on Thursday, steamrolling Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to sail into the Nov. 10 final in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan struck breezy fifties ...

UK's test and trace system not had wanted impact, PM Johnson says

Britains COVID-19 test and trace programme has not had the impact the government wanted but it is improving, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. I understand peoples frustrations with NHS test and trace and it has come in for a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020