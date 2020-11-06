Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 94 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 94.97 points and Nifty up by 19.20 points.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:29 IST
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 94.97 points and Nifty up by 19.20 points.
At 9:17 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 94.97 points or 0.23 per cent at 41,435.13 while the Nifty 50 was up by 19.20 points or 0.16 per cent at 12,139.50. (ANI)
Also Read: Sensex sheds 173 pts amid F&O expiry; Nifty slips below 11,700
- READ MORE ON:
- Sensex