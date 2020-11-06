Left Menu
Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 94 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 94.97 points and Nifty up by 19.20 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:29 IST
Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 94 points
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At 9:17 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 94.97 points or 0.23 per cent at 41,435.13 while the Nifty 50 was up by 19.20 points or 0.16 per cent at 12,139.50. (ANI)

