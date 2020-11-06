AMI Names Arvind Jayabal as Country Head for AMI India

DULUTH, Ga. and CHENNAI, India, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, a global leader in powering, managing and securing the world's connected digital infrastructure through its BIOS, BMC and security solutions, is pleased to announce that Mr. Arvind Jayabal has been named Country Head for the AMI India branch, effective November 2, 2020. Mr. Jayabal ( "Arvind" ) comes to AMI with nearly thirty years of experience in semiconductor, telecommunications, mobile, automotive, and related technology industries, with a focus on delivering product development services in VLSI design and embedded systems development.

With this experience, he brings to AMI a strong capacity for implementing innovative services business models across diverse technology domains, each with the common goal of helping customers realize maximum value. Arvind has performed a wide range of roles in his career including sales, delivery, large account management, head of practice and business unit leader for firms in India, Japan and the US. As President of Tessolve Semiconductor, Arvind managed VLSI Design and Embedded Systems businesses, overseeing a team of 700 employees. Before that, he was Vice President at GlobalLogic, leading business development in the telecommunications segment with a specific focus on mobility and embedded engineering. Prior to his time at GlobalLogic, Arvind was with Wipro for over 21 years in multiple roles, moving quickly from engineering to management.

Arvind holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore and a post-graduate diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. "We are most excited to welcome Arvind to AMI as our new Country Head at AMI India," said Sanjoy Maity, AMI Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience in India - and the APAC region as a whole – along with his track record of success in management and revenue growth make him a perfect fit to drive our new goals and initiatives in India and to help support our teams across the greater APAC region." About AMI Founded in 1985 and known worldwide for AMIBIOS®, the mission of AMI is to power, manage and secure connected devices by providing best-in-class UEFI and remote management firmware, software and utilities to top-tier manufacturers of desktop, server, mobile and embedded/IoT systems. In line with its technology focus, AMI is a member of numerous industry associations and standards groups, such as the Unified EFI Forum (UEFI), the NIST National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP) and Trusted Computing Group (TCG). Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, AMI has locations in the U.S., China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong to better serve its customers.

For more information on AMI, its products or services, call 1-800-828-9264 or visit ami.com.