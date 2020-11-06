Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMI Names Arvind Jayabal as Country Head for AMI India

Mr. Jayabal ("Arvind") comes to AMI with nearly thirty years of experience in semiconductor, telecommunications, mobile, automotive, and related technology industries, with a focus on delivering product development services in VLSI design and embedded systems development. With this experience, he brings to AMI a strong capacity for implementing innovative services business models across diverse technology domains, each with the common goal of helping customers realize maximum value.

PTI | Duluth | Updated: 06-11-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:10 IST
AMI Names Arvind Jayabal as Country Head for AMI India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

DULUTH, Ga. and CHENNAI, India, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, a global leader in powering, managing and securing the world's connected digital infrastructure through its BIOS, BMC and security solutions, is pleased to announce that Mr. Arvind Jayabal has been named Country Head for the AMI India branch, effective November 2, 2020. Mr. Jayabal ( "Arvind" ) comes to AMI with nearly thirty years of experience in semiconductor, telecommunications, mobile, automotive, and related technology industries, with a focus on delivering product development services in VLSI design and embedded systems development.

With this experience, he brings to AMI a strong capacity for implementing innovative services business models across diverse technology domains, each with the common goal of helping customers realize maximum value. Arvind has performed a wide range of roles in his career including sales, delivery, large account management, head of practice and business unit leader for firms in India, Japan and the US. As President of Tessolve Semiconductor, Arvind managed VLSI Design and Embedded Systems businesses, overseeing a team of 700 employees. Before that, he was Vice President at GlobalLogic, leading business development in the telecommunications segment with a specific focus on mobility and embedded engineering. Prior to his time at GlobalLogic, Arvind was with Wipro for over 21 years in multiple roles, moving quickly from engineering to management.

Arvind holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore and a post-graduate diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. "We are most excited to welcome Arvind to AMI as our new Country Head at AMI India," said Sanjoy Maity, AMI Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience in India - and the APAC region as a whole – along with his track record of success in management and revenue growth make him a perfect fit to drive our new goals and initiatives in India and to help support our teams across the greater APAC region." About AMI Founded in 1985 and known worldwide for AMIBIOS®, the mission of AMI is to power, manage and secure connected devices by providing best-in-class UEFI and remote management firmware, software and utilities to top-tier manufacturers of desktop, server, mobile and embedded/IoT systems. In line with its technology focus, AMI is a member of numerous industry associations and standards groups, such as the Unified EFI Forum (UEFI), the NIST National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP) and Trusted Computing Group (TCG). Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, AMI has locations in the U.S., China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong to better serve its customers.

For more information on AMI, its products or services, call 1-800-828-9264 or visit ami.com. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327926/AMI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's 'Vetri Val Yatra' begins in Chennai despite Tamil Nadu govt's disapproval

The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP here decided to go ahead with the month-long Vetri Val Yatra on Friday after the Tamil Nadu government denied them permission to hold the religious yatra in view of COVID-19. Tamil Nadu BJP presi...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus cases marked a record increase for a second day in a row, while several European countries reintroduced lockdown measures and other restrictions as new infections surged across the continent.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an in...

Local terrorist surrenders during encounter with security forces in J-K's Pampore

A local terrorist surrendered during an encounter with the security forces in the Lalpora village of Pampore in Pulwama district on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. One local terrorist surrendered during the Pampore encounter. Operatio...

Anushka Sharma shares loved-up pictures from Virat Kohli's 32nd birthday celebrations

A day after she celebrated her cricketer husband Virat Kohlis 32nd birthday with him in Dubai, actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday ended the birthday celebrations by posting two loved-up pictures with him. The PK, actor took to Instagra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020