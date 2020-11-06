Left Menu
Tally Solutions Launches Next Gen Business Management Software - TallyPrime

The company is working towards creating a stronger foothold in the global markets it is currently present in and expand to newer geographies.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:42 IST
Tally Solutions Launches Next Gen Business Management Software - TallyPrime
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Providing ultra-simple and flexible solution for new-age entrepreneurs and MSMEs to easily automate business Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Tally Solutions, India's leading business management software provider, is all set to launch TallyPrime- the next generation business management software on November 09, 2020. TallyPrime will equip MSME owners and new-age entrepreneurs with an ultra-simple and powerful software to enhance their business productivity. Focused on making the business owners' lives simple since its inception more than 30 years ago, Tally aims to further simplify business management with TallyPrime, facilitating users to comfortably manage and grow their business without needing to know the finer nuances of accounting or technology. The product meticulously designed keeping the user experience at core, is the first release in a comprehensively planned product roadmap. Tally is also investing heavily in bringing anytime anywhere access solutions for customers that are inherently secure and private. There is also specific focus on newer segments like retail and building a far more integrated product to help businesses take advantage of the power of connectivity. The company is working towards creating a stronger foothold in the global markets it is currently present in and expand to newer geographies.

During the launch Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions said, "For over 3 decades we have innovated and created simple and powerful solutions that millions of business owners, professionals, and accountants have used to transform how they run their businesses. With TallyPrime we hope to further simplify business operations for our existing customers and reach out to millions more in the days to come. The pandemic has not been easy to deal with, especially for the MSME sector, but we are seeing many businesses optimistic about the future, and are continuously working to support them with newer generation technologies to help them run their businesses better." TallyPrime Release 1.0 comes with several new features and experiences that will benefit the entrepreneurs along with accountants in their day to day work. The new 'GoTo' capability has taken Tally's famous reporting engine to the next level, the simplified data entry has made it faster to use and more flexible for several business use cases. The ability to multi-task in the product has also been appreciated by many early preview customers. The product has been designed such that it is scalable for future feature rollouts and is supported by this interface without breaking the frame. This will allow customers to easily shift and adopt future releases without any requirement to upskill or learn new techniques. About Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in the business software products industry. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of nearly 2 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 6 million users across industries in over 100 countries. The brand has one of the largest partner ecosystem in the country with more than 25,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide seamless and delightful customer experience. Image: Tejas Goenka Managing Director, Tally Solutions

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

