Hong Kong leader Lam discussed coronavirus, economic relief with Beijing

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday she had discussed coronavirus controls and economic relief measures with mainland Chinese officials during her three-day trip to Beijing and that the central government has welcomed her proposals. Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Lam said the Chinese government will support Hong Kong's competitiveness, as well as tech innovation in the Asian financial hub. Lam said she could not disclose substantial details of her meetings.

Hong Kong's economy has been in a downturn since mid-2019 due to the double blow of COVID-19 and anti-government protests. Beijing-backed Lam postponed her annual policy address last month ahead of her trip to the mainland. She plans to deliver the address on Nov. 25.