Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader Lam discussed coronavirus, economic relief with Beijing

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday she had discussed coronavirus controls and economic relief measures with mainland Chinese officials during her three-day trip to Beijing and that the central government has welcomed her proposals. Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Lam said the Chinese government will support Hong Kong's competitiveness, as well as tech innovation in the Asian financial hub.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-11-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 12:24 IST
Hong Kong leader Lam discussed coronavirus, economic relief with Beijing
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday she had discussed coronavirus controls and economic relief measures with mainland Chinese officials during her three-day trip to Beijing and that the central government has welcomed her proposals. Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Lam said the Chinese government will support Hong Kong's competitiveness, as well as tech innovation in the Asian financial hub. Lam said she could not disclose substantial details of her meetings.

Hong Kong's economy has been in a downturn since mid-2019 due to the double blow of COVID-19 and anti-government protests. Beijing-backed Lam postponed her annual policy address last month ahead of her trip to the mainland. She plans to deliver the address on Nov. 25.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate activist Thunberg hits back at Trump over anger management taunt

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the U.S. president should chill about the election, a repost to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger manag...

Mukul Chadda to play small time crook in his next 'Bichoo Ka Khel'

Actor Mukul Chadda will be starring in ALTBalajis upcoming series Bichoo Ka Khel. Chadda, who most recently featured in The Office, the Indian adaptation of hit American comedy series, said he is thrilled to come aboard the project and play...

Gyanendro Ningombam elected unopposed as Hockey India President

Manipurs Gyanendro Ningombam was elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India while former President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad is back in the Hockey India Executive Board after being elected unopposed for the Senior Vice President post. Th...

China's blue-chip firms post best week in three months, U.S election in focus

Chinas blue-chip index recouped earlier losses to end flat on Friday, posting its best week in three months, as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and Beiji...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020