Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S. market

AHMEDABAD, India, YARDLEY, Pa. and HOSCHTON, Ga., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals Inc. announce the launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets, 200 mg, a therapeutic equivalent version of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate) 200 mg in the U.S. market. "We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S.through our marketing partner," stated Ashok Barot, Chairman, Aavis Pharmaceuticals.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-11-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 12:28 IST
Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S. market

AHMEDABAD, India, YARDLEY, Pa. and HOSCHTON, Ga., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals Inc. announce the launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets, 200 mg, a therapeutic equivalent version of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate) 200 mg in the U.S. market. The product will be distributed by Jubilant Cadista, a unit of Jubilant Pharma Ltd. Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets are indicated for the treatment of Malaria, Lupus Erythematosus and Rheumatoid Arthritis. "We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S.through our marketing partner," stated Ashok Barot, Chairman, Aavis Pharmaceuticals. "Our team is doing their best to fulfil the current surge in demand. We'll continue our efforts to be a significant and reliable supplier of this product," stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, R&D partner and an affiliate of Aavis Pharmaceuticals.

"We are excited about this launch," stated Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited. "We are pleased to partner with Aavis to create access for the growing demand for this product and expand our basket of offerings in the US market," he added. U.S. annual market size for Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, 200 mg was approximately US$237 million (IQVIA MAT June 2020).

About Havix Group Inc. D/B/A Aavis Pharmaceuticals Aavis Pharmaceuticals, based in Atlanta Georgia is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. Currently,the company has more than 12 products commercially launched or filed with the USFDA. For more information about Aavis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.aavispharma.com About Senores Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Senores Pharmaceuticals is an Ahmedabad, India based R&D partner and an affiliate of Aavis Pharmaceuticals. It is involved in product development and marketing in the USA and ROW markets. About Jubilant Pharma Limited Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is an integrated global Pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of APIs, Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products and Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non Sterile products through six USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India and a network of over 49 radiopharmacies in the US. The Company has a team of around 5,200 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to deliver value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

For more information about Jubilant Pharma, please visit www.jubilantpharma.com About Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a rapidly growing generic pharmaceutical company in the United States devoted to discovery, manufacture, sale, and distribution of prescription generic pharmaceutical products.

To learn more about Jubilant Cadista, please visit our website: www.cadista.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327702/Jubilant__Aavis_Pharma.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate activist Thunberg hits back at Trump over anger management taunt

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the U.S. president should chill about the election, a repost to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger manag...

Mukul Chadda to play small time crook in his next 'Bichoo Ka Khel'

Actor Mukul Chadda will be starring in ALTBalajis upcoming series Bichoo Ka Khel. Chadda, who most recently featured in The Office, the Indian adaptation of hit American comedy series, said he is thrilled to come aboard the project and play...

Gyanendro Ningombam elected unopposed as Hockey India President

Manipurs Gyanendro Ningombam was elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India while former President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad is back in the Hockey India Executive Board after being elected unopposed for the Senior Vice President post. Th...

China's blue-chip firms post best week in three months, U.S election in focus

Chinas blue-chip index recouped earlier losses to end flat on Friday, posting its best week in three months, as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and Beiji...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020