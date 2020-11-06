Firstsource partners with Uniphore to deliver exceptional customer experience leveraging their AI and Automation Technology

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced a strategic partnership with Uniphore, the global leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), to utilize its platform as an important component to Firstsource's Digitally Empowered Contact Center (DECC). The agreement centers on both Firstsource and Uniphore bringing together global expertise, deep domain experience, and cutting-edge technology to deliver enhanced Customer Experiences (CX). This multi-million dollar deal will create tremendous value for our clients over the next few years.

"Business landscape is changing rapidly, and organizations need to deliver new and innovative CX capabilities to stay ahead constantly. Our DECC solutions fueled by Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation platform will help our clients deliver seamless customer experiences that will become a strategic advantage for them and positively impact their bottom line," said Venkatgiri Vandali, President, Health Plan and Healthcare Services, Firstsource. "No matter what industry you are in, your customers expect you to be able to address their needs quickly and efficiently. The combination of Firstsource's people and process expertise combined with Uniphore's innovative technology will deliver a truly unique experience. Automation technology helps reduce handle time and delivers a co-pilot like assistance to associates to address customer needs," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO, and Co-founder of Uniphore.

By using the combined efficiency and advanced capabilities of the Firstsource - Uniphore partnership, there are multiple benefits for businesses: Improved Customer Experience: Every year, Firstsource handles over 200 million interactions for Fortune 100 brands worldwide. Deploying AI and automation will significantly increase process efficiency and improve the customer experience.

Higher Customer Satisfaction and Associate Loyalty: Firstsource delivers industry-leading CSAT score, and with real-time actionable insights, this will further improve. Associates appreciate the 'Next Best Action' assistance provided by the AI, improving their ability to resolve customer issues resulting in higher employee engagement. "Bots are adept at identifying patterns across a customer base and make recommendations based on customer sentiments and the business context. Human conversations become more efficient and meaningful as the bots pick up mundane, repetitive tasks, offering 24/7 support, and making insightful recommendations freeing up agents to handle complex conversations. Combining the best of what humans and technology have to offer can maximize business impact," said Sundara Sukavanam, Chief Digital Officer, Firstsource.

Firstsource's Digitally Empowered Contact Center offers the future of Customer Experience and a path to get there. Tools like Uniphore's auMina will help associates address customers' real-intent and harness advanced capabilities to transform experiences. "If businesses want to not only survive but thrive in the new normal, they need to find ways to build frictionless customer experiences," said Jafar Syed, Chief Growth Officer, Uniphore. "To deliver this, organizations can leverage Firstsource experts along with state-of-the-art AI and automation technology from Uniphore to deliver seamless customer experiences, while saving money."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)