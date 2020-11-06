How L&T nurtures talent for building iconic projects across the Globe?

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/Mediawire): The Bahai Lotus Temple in Delhi is firmly etched in public memory now as one of the capital's most prominent tourist attractions! Composed of 27 free-standing marble-clad 'petals' arranged in clusters of three to form nine sides, this L&T-built,architectural marvel has not only won numerous architectural awards, but is oneof the most visited buildings in the world. The world's largest multi-sport arena and cricket stadium at Motera that played host to the US president Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, is yet another feather in its large repertoire of accomplishments. But perhaps the proudest moment for L&T is building the Statue of Unity near Baroda, dedicated to the memories of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

More recently, in the midst of the pandemic, L&T delivered the 650 tons top lid of the cryostat for the $25 billion International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache in southern France, perhaps the most ambitious energy projects in the world, with 35 nations collaborating to build the largest tokamak, a magnetic fusion device. Always at the forefront of innovation, L&T has executed some of the largest, tallest, longest, smartest projects that make India proud. From submarines to space rockets, airports to highways, metro rail to freight corridors, floating docks to off-shore oil platforms and everything in the sphere of urban and civil infrastructure, the engineering and construction giant has been setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Shaping the World Clearly, this prowess and continual success is not all out of thin air. Firsts-of their-kind 3D studios - 'Srishti' in Chennai and 'Drishti' in Mumbai - are where ideas are born and synergized and designs translated into virtual reality. Features like virtual prototyping, walk-throughs and analysis by controlling virtual models including design reviews give the customer a feel of the actual project before execution. L&T's Centre for Excellence & Futuristic Development (CEFD) works towards developing sustainable and carbon-neutral built spaces.

The magic of L&T, thus, lies in its rigor, in its sustained quest for excellence and in its training mettle. Indeed, L&T's strength lies in its in-house design which is backed by a multi-disciplinary team of specialized engineers, architects, and construction experts and in sophisticated design and engineering support.

Since L&T is in sectors like construction, power, railways, defence, aerospace, nuclear, hydrocarbon, IT and smart-world, its engineers get to sample several new age and futuristic technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Robotics, 3D Technology, Geospatial Technology, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and BIM modeling. Engineering the Engineers

All of which makes the journey of engineers in L&T extremely exhilarating and enriching. Fresh from the best-of-the-best engineering colleges or IITs, they are inducted into the conglomerate as Diploma Engineer Trainees (DETs), Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) or Post Graduate Engineer Trainees (PGETs). Subsequently, the process of grooming them into industry leaders of the future begins almost immediately. On an average, L&T recruits 1,800+ engineers every year, and in March 2020, the total number of engineers in L&T stands at over 37,000. The first step in the process is an extended induction programme that introduces the fresh engineers to the L&T world. The programme includes hands-on technical training in specially designed workshops. But most importantly, the learning process at L&T continues throughout their career. In fact, the career roadmap at L&T is littered with learning and training opportunities in collaboration with reputed institutions all across the country - IITs, IIMs, and other prestigious institutions - where engineers and managers augment their skills to reach the pinnacle.

L&T must be a unique company to haveas many as 18dedicated training institutions/academies of its own. The Project Management Institute (PMI) in Vadodara and Chennai, the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Academy at Chennai, the Competency Development Centre for Rail Construction at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, the Safety Innovation School in Hazira, the Kancheepuram, Corporate Technology & Engineering Academy in Mumbai and Mysuru, the Power Training Institute at Vadodara and Construction Skills Training Institute in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Bangalore, Kolkata and Kancheepuramare truly the envy of the entire industry. Then there is L&T Leadership Development Academy at Lonavala with world class infrastructure and most conducive learning environment. Future leaders of L&T are exposed to best-in-class learning resources delivered by some of the brightest minds from institutions like IIM Ahmedabad, University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, INSEAD, and Harvard Business School to mention a few. This enables the engineers and future leaders of the conglomerate to network and learn from the very best in the world.

Finally, at its pinnacle, is an exclusive mentoring programme with the Group Chairman, and MD & CEO who personally groom and nurture future leaders to take over the reins of L&T's businesses. All of which makes L&T, perhaps one amongst a few conglomerates making India proud with its bold, unique, and outstanding engineering marvels. For the past 80 years, it has been helping India shine in the spaces of EPC projects, manufacturing & defence and technology services, owing to its continuous talent development focus.

