Left Menu
Development News Edition

'GoWaterless', a social innovation to save 1 trillion litres of water wasted on car wash

In a bid to save the world from water scarcity and utilize water in a cautious way, Go Waterless, an initiative that provides doorstep service to help individuals with car wash, has meticulously devised a technology that practically adopts a waterless car wash method that is eco friendly as well as sustainable.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:48 IST
'GoWaterless', a social innovation to save 1 trillion litres of water wasted on car wash
Nitin Sharma- Founder of Go Waterless. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/SRV Media): In a bid to save the world from water scarcity and utilize water in a cautious way, Go Waterless, an initiative that provides doorstep service to help individuals with car wash, has meticulously devised a technology that practically adopts a waterless car wash method that is eco friendly as well as sustainable. Founded by Nitin Sharma, the company uses a plant-based lubricity spray that is invented by them that captures and removes dust particles from the surface of the car without using a single drop of water.

With the service network that is set to be built across India, the company has ventured out to build a network of partners that can be a part of the growth story and become an integral part of saving the ecosystem by saving water. Go Waterless aims to partner with car manufacturers wherein they train them on how to implement the plant-based spray in washing cars at their dealership network and will help in saving unnecessary wastage of water.

"Almost 70 to 80 litres of water is used while washing a car at home through a hose pipe. If a bucket is used then 40 litres is consumed and at a service station almost 200 litres is used. When the quantity is multiplied by the total number of cars, which is at least 23 crore in India, it sums up to a whopping quantity of water, said Nitin Sharma, Founder, Go Waterless. "According to a report by Niti Aayog, India has only 4 per cent of fresh water available on the globe, more than 60 crore people in India undergo extreme water shortage. With GO Waterless, all the water which would have otherwise been depleted can be conserved. Water scarcity is a huge problem in our country and with innovation and technology, a lot can be achieved in meeting the challenge," Nitin Sharma added.

"A spray liquid which is all natural can serve the very same purpose of washing the car without using a single drop of water then why not use that! To help individuals adapt to this process and change the way they clean their cars, a robust team across the country is needed. I am looking forward to encouraging more people to save water by expanding my operations through the Service Partner network and provide employment to thousands of people," Nitin Sharma further said. The company's existing network of service partners is 18, who are provided with the concept, technology and training to seamlessly execute the car wash services at an individual's doorstep.

To become a partner or connect with Go Waterless please visit https://www.gowaterless.in/ This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

Also Read: Next stimulus should focus on short-gestation infra projects: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 CottonseedRefined 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabe...

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020