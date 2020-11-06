Kolte-Patil posts Rs 22 cr loss in Sep quarter

Pune-based realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.87 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to lower income

Its net loss stood at Rs 13.97 crore in the year-ago period

The total income fell to Rs 67.43 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 195.32 crore in the corresponding period previous year, according to a regulatory filing.