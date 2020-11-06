Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit falls 6 pc at Rs 405 cr

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 432.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,577.91 crore in the July-September period of 2020-21 from Rs 1,390.13 crore in the same period of 2019-20, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:16 IST
Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit falls 6 pc at Rs 405 cr

Manappuram Finance on Friday reported a decline of 6.4 per cent in net profit at Rs 405.44 crore in the second quarter ended September. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 432.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,577.91 crore in the July-September period of 2020-21 from Rs 1,390.13 crore in the same period of 2019-20, it said in a regulatory filing. Revenues from gold loan and other sources grew by 20 per cent to Rs 1,321.10 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. However, revenue from microfinance activities fell by 11.1 per cent to Rs 256.81 crore.

Total expenses of the company grew to Rs 1,033.50 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 841.83 crore in the year-ago period. The company said it has declared an interim dividend of 60 paise per equity share of the face value of Rs 2.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bumrah is world's best T20 bowler, says MI bowling coach Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has described his sides pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler in the world, saying it was always a privilege to watch him play in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah and his pace partner ...

Children and adults produce different antibodies against novel coronavirus, says study

Children and adults produce different types and amounts of antibodies in response to the novel coronavirus infection, according to a study which suggests the course of the infection and immune response is distinct in kids, and most of them ...

Day 5 of commercial coal mine auction: Aurobindo Reality and Infra wins block in Jharkhand

On the fifth day of commercial coal mine auction on Friday, Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Ltd won a block in Jharkhand, while EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources emerged as a winner for a mine in Odisha. EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources...

Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to reopen for tourists from Nov 10

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, known for dense population of the Great Indian Rhinoceros, will be reopened on November 10 for domestic and foreign tourists after around seven months, its Ranger, Mukul Tamuli, said on Friday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020