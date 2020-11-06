Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU urges online platforms to gird for new wave of COVID consumer scams

The European Commission on Friday urged online platforms to gird for a fresh wave of consumer scams linked to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Europe and said they need to work harder against the spread of disinformation related to the pandemic.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:09 IST
EU urges online platforms to gird for new wave of COVID consumer scams

The European Commission on Friday urged online platforms to gird for a fresh wave of consumer scams linked to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Europe and said they need to work harder against the spread of disinformation related to the pandemic. The European Union executive says that rogue traders have tried to sell products online that are falsely presented as cures for coronavirus or prevention of infection, and fraudsters have used offers to steal email addresses and passwords.

"We know from our earlier experience that fraudsters see this pandemic as an opportunity to trick European consumers," Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said in a statement. "We need to be even more agile during the second wave currently hitting Europe," he added after a meeting with platform executives at which he encouraged them to join forces to strengthen their response to would-be fraudsters.

The online platforms liaising with the European Commission to fight consumer scams are Allegro, Amazon, Alibaba/AliExpress, CDiscount, Ebay, Facebook, Google, Microsoft/Bing, Rakuten, Verizon Media/Yahoo and Wish. It said that since March these platforms have reported the removal of hundreds of millions of illegal offers and advertisements and confirmed a steady decline in new coronavirus-related listings.

Separately, the Commission said a new report showed Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and TikTok had taken "useful actions" to fight false and misleading coronavirus-related information but harmful content was still present online. "Viral spreading of disinformation related to the pandemic puts our citizens' health and safety at risk," Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market, said in a statement.

"We need even stronger collaboration with online platforms in the coming weeks to fight disinformation effectively (Writing by John Chalmers Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK airports could close without govt support - industry body

British airports urged the Prime Minister to provide bespoke support for the sector, warning that without it some could shut, ruining government hopes for UK trade as the country seeks new economic ties beyond the European Union. A new lock...

Chalkboard to app: Colombia's indigenous children switch to remote learning

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Armed with tablets, dozens of indigenous and Venezuelan migrant children in Colombias northern desert region are learning at home while the coronavirus pandemic keeps schools s...

CM slams Bedi for rejecting govt proposals, returning files

Puducherry, Nov 6 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to accept proposals of the territorial government as repeated rejection of them only creates a bad impression of her among the ...

Dhampur Sugar Q2 profit jumps to Rs 28 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Friday reported nearly 14-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 30Its net profit stood at Rs 2.05 crore in the year-ago periodThe total income rose to Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020