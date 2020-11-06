Left Menu
Development News Edition

EEPC India and NID partner to upgrade designs for medical devices industry

Mr Praveen Nahar, Director, NID, said even in simple products like physiotherapy machines or ECG machines, design plays a very important role in bringing innovation and competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:12 IST
EEPC India and NID partner to upgrade designs for medical devices industry
EEPC India is the apex body of the engineering export organizations, accounting for over 25 per cent of the country's overall export. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

EEPC India and the National Institute of Design have joined together to promote and upgrade the designs and technology for the medical devices industry, enabling it to meet the emerging needs of the country's health sector, particularly in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

With a view to taking the innovative and superior designs to the implementation level, the MSME Ministry has approved seven incubation ideas for the health sector under a special government scheme, Mr D K Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner (MSME) said today. He was addressing a webinar at the launch of the EEPC India-NID Design Series. It has been titled as Post Covid 19- Design Intervention for Medical Device Industry. He said the first design series had been proposed for the medical sector.

''During this pandemic situation of COVID-19, the country is trying to tackle the situation to overcome this difficult phase. We are able to produce over 2 lakh PPE kits in a day to fight COVID-19. Medical devices have been one of the key import-dominant sectors in our country. Dependence on complex medical devices for critical care is technology-centric and calls for a consistent focus on innovation and design,'' Mr Singh said.

In his welcome address, EEPC India Chairman Mr Mahesh Desai said his council is bringing together policymakers, researchers, designers and industry on a common platform to discuss the possibilities of design in the country in the wake of new and unexpected needs of healthcare facilities due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mr Praveen Nahar, Director, NID, said even in simple products like physiotherapy machines or ECG machines, design plays a very important role in bringing innovation and competitiveness. There are many examples of simple and contextual design improvements in such products that have transformed the way of doing business for Indian MSMEs.

EEPC India is the apex body of the engineering export organizations, accounting for over 25 per cent of the country's overall export.

NID is the premier design institution, earning an international name in industrial designs.

Ms Durga Shakti Nagpal, Dy CEO, IBEF, Mr Satish Gokhale, Director, Design Directions and Mr Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director, ITPL, Bengaluru & Director, Involutions Healthcare also participated in the webinar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK airports could close without govt support - industry body

British airports urged the Prime Minister to provide bespoke support for the sector, warning that without it some could shut, ruining government hopes for UK trade as the country seeks new economic ties beyond the European Union. A new lock...

Chalkboard to app: Colombia's indigenous children switch to remote learning

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Armed with tablets, dozens of indigenous and Venezuelan migrant children in Colombias northern desert region are learning at home while the coronavirus pandemic keeps schools s...

CM slams Bedi for rejecting govt proposals, returning files

Puducherry, Nov 6 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to accept proposals of the territorial government as repeated rejection of them only creates a bad impression of her among the ...

Dhampur Sugar Q2 profit jumps to Rs 28 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Friday reported nearly 14-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 30Its net profit stood at Rs 2.05 crore in the year-ago periodThe total income rose to Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020