Local Covid warriors felicitated by the Governor of Maharashtra

With the outbreak of Covid-19 causing the country to go into a lockdown, thousands of Indians have been displaced in terms of their livelihood and even basic necessities. During this difficult time, the nation witnessed many individuals come together to support their local communities through various outreach activities.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:14 IST
Sandeep Murjani. Image Credit: ANI

Like many other Covid warriors across the country, Sandeep Murjani, a resident of Mumbai and President - Ward No. 98 BJP (Vandre West Constituency) decided to step up and join the front line workers and actively participate in a number of local community outreach programs like the daily distribution of ration packets and cooked meals. Under the Supervision of Adv. Ashish Shelar - MLA Vandre West Assembly, Sandeep Murjani spearheaded a slew of activities like the organisation of Free medical check-up and eye check-up camps, as well as ensuring the mammoth task of sanitisation of all residential and commercial buildings in the ward.

Some of his more significant contributions were providing the elderly with medicine and other necessities as well as working closely with the BMC official's to ensure round-the-clock assistance to patients and families of affected, with hospital admissions, etc. His direct involvement with the community and humanitarian effort led to his recognition by the Governor along with other Covid warriors.

"When the pandemic hit and the country went into a lockdown, we knew that this would have a drastic impact on the lives of the less fortunate. Under the guidance of MLA Ashish Shelar ji, we began to plan various activities through which we could help our local communities during this difficult time. I am incredibly honoured and humbled to be felicitated by the Governor and my beloved MLA and grateful for all the brave individuals that stood together along with me to provide relief to the needy", said Murjani. Murjani took an active role in providing relief for hundreds of residents in Ward No. 98 during the lockdown caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. His diligent effort unfortunately led to him as well as his immediate family also contracting Covid-19. Once he recovered and was not a risk to his family and others, he continued on with the relief effort, which is still ongoing.

Murjani's herculean effort, even in the face of contracting the virus, resulted in relief for thousands of Mumbaikars. The private ceremony felicitating Corona Warriors was held at the Governor's House, Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

