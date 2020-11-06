Inox Wind loss widens to Rs 76 cr in Sept quarter

Inox Wind's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 76 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to higher expenses. The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 45.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 176.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 143.34 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses rose to Rs 292.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 213.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Considering that the group is in the business of manufacturing of wind turbine generator which falls under the renewable energy sector-- which is the priority sector-- the management believes that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the business and financial position of the group will not be significant, the filing said. The management does not see any risks in the group's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due, it added.