Mexican president says will soon announce second infrastructure investment plan

The deal is expected to result in "another package of infrastructure works with significant amounts of funding to keep boosting the country's economy," Lopez Obrador added. The government last month presented a plan worth over 297 billion pesos ($14.3 billion)to invest in some 39 projects, mostly through private financing, and was slated to be the first in a series of investment announcements.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said his government will soon announce a second package of infrastructure investment with the private sector, following a nearly $14 billion plan announced last month.

Lopez Obrador plans to meet next week with business leaders to develop the plan, he told his daily news conference. The deal is expected to result in "another package of infrastructure works with significant amounts of funding to keep boosting the country's economy," Lopez Obrador added.

The government last month presented a plan worth over 297 billion pesos ($14.3 billion)to invest in some 39 projects, mostly through private financing, and was slated to be the first in a series of investment announcements. ($1 = 20.7361 Mexican pesos)

