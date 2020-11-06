Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allcargo Logistics PAT dips 13 pc to Rs 58 cr in Sept quarter

The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing. Its total income during July-September 2020 increased to Rs 2,351.59 crore, from Rs 1,883.98 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:28 IST
Allcargo Logistics PAT dips 13 pc to Rs 58 cr in Sept quarter

Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported a 13.24 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2020 increased to Rs 2,351.59 crore, from Rs 1,883.98 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses also rose to Rs 2,283.69 crore, compared with Rs 1,808.48 crore a year ago.

Allcargo operates primarily in four segments -- multimodal transport operations, container freight stations operations/inland container depot operations, project and engineering solutions, and logistics park..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals COVID-19 infection rates low in people with rheumatic diseases

A new study shows that the COVID-19 infection incidence has been low in people with rheumatic diseases, and most of those infected experience a mild course of illness. Additionally, fatalities have been low among rheumatic disease patients ...

Indian Army Chief calls on Nepal PM Oli

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Friday paid a courtesy call on Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday. According to the Himalayan Times, PM Oli talked about the age-old distinct ties shared by the two countries.The Prime Mini...

New study reveals undetected rare neurodegenerative disorder that looks like Parkinson's disease

A joint study by the National Neuroscience Institute NNI and Singapore General Hospital SGH revealed that patients who have been diagnosed with Parkinsons disease might actually have NIID instead. NIID is a disabling neurodegenerative condi...

EU slaps sanctions on Belarus leader, son and 13 others

The European Union imposed sanctions Friday on the president of Belarus and 14 other officials over their roles in the security crackdown launched during protests of the countrys contested August presidential election. EU headquarters said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020