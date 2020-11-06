Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBIL will manufacture 10 types of vaccines at Odisha unit

BBIL Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella said this while attending a meeting through digital mode with Odisha chief secretary A K Tripathy and other state government officials. BBIL is a multi-dimensional biotechnology organisation specializing in manufacture of vaccines and bio-therapeutics, Ella said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:44 IST
BBIL will manufacture 10 types of vaccines at Odisha unit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) on Friday said it would manufacture 10 types of vaccines including Malaria and COVID- 19 in its upcoming unit in Odisha. BBIL Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Krishna Ella said this while attending a meeting through digital mode with Odisha chief secretary A K Tripathy and other state government officials.

BBIL is a multi-dimensional biotechnology organization specializing in the manufacture of vaccines and biotherapeutics, Ella said. The company has taken up the development and production of new or improved vaccines against severe Rotavirus Diarrhoea, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Pandemic Influenza, and drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, he said.

In BBIL's unit at Andharua of Bhubaneswar, the company would produce 10 types of vaccines including malaria and COVID-19, he said, adding that the total investment would be around Rs 300 crore. Best of the technology will be put in the Odisha unit, the BBIL chief said.

The chief secretary assured BBIL that the state government would provide all support for future expansion of the unit at Andharua in Bhubaneswar. Tripathy also directed the authorities to start the ground level construction work within a fortnight and commence production within the scheduled time.

The chief secretary also asked the BBIL to set up a 'state of art' biotech incubation center, common facilities, and IT corridor along with the first phase construction of the industry. The company was also requested to promote the local start-ups.

Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education and Chairman & Managing Director IDCO SK Singh said: "Land is readily available at Biotech Park, Andharua for groundbreaking works. The building plan as per the design has also been approved". Principal Secretary Science and Technology S Sadangi said: "the required statutory clearances and pollution control board permission has been availed for setting up the unit".

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief calls for ‘peaceful, orderly and credible’ elections in Myanmar

Ahead of elections in Myanmar on 8 November, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreshas stated his hope that the vote would help advance inclusive sustainable development across the country.Ahead of Myanmars general elections, Secretary-Gene...

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to disarm 'fugitives from justice' in Tigray campaign

Ethiopias air force bombed arms depots and destroyed military hardware in the northern Tigray region on Friday, the prime minister said, escalating a war he launched this week against his former ruling coalition allies. The air strikes in a...

Maharashtra reports 5,027 new COVID-19 cases, 161 deaths

Maharashtra reported 5,027 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 17,10,314, said the state Public Health Department on Friday. According to the state Public Health Department, 11,060 patients were discharged toda...

Study reveals COVID-19 infection rates low in people with rheumatic diseases

A new study shows that the COVID-19 infection incidence has been low in people with rheumatic diseases, and most of those infected experience a mild course of illness. Additionally, fatalities have been low among rheumatic disease patients ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020