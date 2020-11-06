Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU set to impose tariffs on $4 bln U.S. goods next week

The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. imports including planes and plane parts next week in retaliation over U.S. subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing, EU diplomats said on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:52 IST
EU set to impose tariffs on $4 bln U.S. goods next week
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. imports including planes and plane parts next week in retaliation over U.S. subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing, EU diplomats said on Friday. A majority of EU governments have already backed the tariffs, which are expected to be put in place after a meeting of EU trade ministers on Monday.

"I would expect the tariffs to be imposed next Tuesday or Wednesday," an EU diplomat said. The move will echo U.S. tariffs on European goods over subsidies for Boeing's rival Airbus. Combined, the two cases represent the world's largest-ever corporate trade dispute.

The World Trade Organization gave the European Union the right to impose counter-measures, but the United States said that there was no legal basis this and that, if the bloc chose to impose measures, it "will force a U.S. response". The move puts the long-running transatlantic trade dispute on the radar of the next U.S. administration, whoever wins the closely fought election.

The European Union could have acted at the end of October, just days before the U.S. election, but chose to delay in order to avoid potentially impacting the outcome. EU governments formally cleared the move on Tuesday, election day. Tariffs are due to be placed on U.S. planes and parts, fruits, nuts, and other farm produce, processed products such as orange juice, certain spirits, and a range of other goods, from construction equipment to casino tables, diplomats said.

The European Commission said it was finalizing the process to exercise its retaliation rights in case no agreed solution could be found with Washington, including the immediate suspension of U.S. measures. The United States Trade Representative had no immediate comment.

The United States already has tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU and British goods in relation to a parallel case over subsidies for European planemaker Airbus. Chris Swonger, president, and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. said any tariffs on spirits would further devastate an industry that has already seen a 41% drop in U.S. whisky exports to Europe due to previous EU tariffs.

The tariffs also hand Britain, which left the EU this year, a delicate decision about whether to join its neighbors in imposing tariffs at a time when it is in the midst of trade negotiations with both the United States and European Union. Britain's trade minister said last week it would "keep all options open" to ensure it can respond to U.S. tariffs on Scotch whisky and other industries. Britain is one of four Airbus partner nations alongside France, Germany, and Spain.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Al Roker announces he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

American weather forecaster Al Roker recently revealed that he has prostate cancer. According to Page Six, the 66-year-old Today show co-host, announced on Fridays show that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.Roker said, After a...

UN chief calls for ‘peaceful, orderly and credible’ elections in Myanmar

Ahead of elections in Myanmar on 8 November, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreshas stated his hope that the vote would help advance inclusive sustainable development across the country.Ahead of Myanmars general elections, Secretary-Gene...

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to disarm 'fugitives from justice' in Tigray campaign

Ethiopias air force bombed arms depots and destroyed military hardware in the northern Tigray region on Friday, the prime minister said, escalating a war he launched this week against his former ruling coalition allies. The air strikes in a...

Maharashtra reports 5,027 new COVID-19 cases, 161 deaths

Maharashtra reported 5,027 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 17,10,314, said the state Public Health Department on Friday. According to the state Public Health Department, 11,060 patients were discharged toda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020