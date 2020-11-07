Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'

(and) Tequila is a protected word." Under the new name, it had no qualms. "Tesla is now a certified brand of tequila under the strict regulations regarding our national drink," the council said in a statement, saying it would be made by Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, a major producer of tequilas and other spirits.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 05:06 IST
Tesla launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'

Tesla Inc on Thursday launched its own brand of tequila on the electric car maker's website, making good on a promise by CEO Elon Musk with a $250-per-bottle experience that was unavailable within hours of the product's lift-off.

Pictures of "Tesla Tequila" https://shop.tesla.com/product/tesla-tequila on the website revealed a sleek, lightning-shaped bottle, a bit different from what Musk had once touted. The product was quickly listed as "out of stock." Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk tweeted the idea of "Teslaquila" on April Fool's Day 2018, which many of his followers considered a joke. However, Musk's efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers. (https://reut.rs/2TZW5Wk) Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council then argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word." Under the new name, it had no qualms.

"Tesla is now a certified brand of tequila under the strict regulations regarding our national drink," the council said in a statement, saying it would be made by Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, a major producer of tequilas and other spirits. Tesla's website said the beverage will be made by Nosotros Tequila, which is one of Destiladora del Valle de Tequila's more than 100 labels, according to online tequila database Tequila Matchmaker.

Also known as Casa Maestri, the producer already makes a wide range of tequila brands, as well as bourbon, vodka and Canadian whisky, according to the company's website. According to Tesla's website, the new alcoholic venture will be available only in selected U.S. states, including New York, California and Washington.

The Silicon Valley billionaire is no stranger to selling quirky products in limited one-time sales. He sold flamethrowers at $500 apiece in early 2018, raising $10 million for his high-speed tunnel venture the Boring Company. Musk also sold 50,000 Boring Company hats previously.

Independent industry consultant Clayton Szczech said that without tasting the Tesla liquor he could not evaluate its quality. But he observed that celebrity products on the whole were not aimed at tequila aficionados. "I tend to doubt that this tequila is significantly different from everything else they are putting out," Szczech said, referring to Destiladora del Valle de Tequila.

The website of the new drink describes it as agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels, "featuring a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish."

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB wont punish Dodgers Turner for returning to fieldLos Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner will not be punished for returning to the field to celebrate the teams World Series win after the t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Central America reels from tropical storm Eta, as death toll surpasses 100The death toll from the calamitous storm Eta in Central America soared on Friday after the Guatemalan military re...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Exclusive Republicans seeking to raise at least 60 million to fund Trump legal challenges - sourcesRepublicans are trying to raise at least 60 million to fund legal challenges broug...

The count goes on -- with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battlegrounds of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020