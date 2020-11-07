Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo signs MoU with TSRTC for connectivity

It has dedicated Cold Rooms and processing facilities to handle temperature controlled shipments upto -20 degree C. As per the MoU, TSRTC will start first-mile pick-up and delivery service to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:30 IST
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo signs MoU with TSRTC for connectivity
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), on Saturday signed an MoU withTelangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)to jointly promote international export and import of cargo. As part of the MoU, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal will be connected to other parts of Telangana and neighbouring states through first mile and last mile cargo bus feeder service, the GMR group said in a press release.

GHAC specialises in handling sensitive cargo such as Pharma, Vaccines, Perishables, Aerospace, Engineering and Electronic Goods. It has dedicated Cold Rooms and processing facilities to handle temperature controlled shipments upto -20 degree C.

As per the MoU, TSRTC will start first-mile pick-up and delivery service to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal. It will also provide the last mile connectivity for international import shipments landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here for connections to hinterland areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The partnership also envisages the start of reefer cargo bus service that would provide reliable connectivity for Exports of Pharma and Perishable products through the airport, the release said.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...

Man sets Dalit girl ablaze for rejecting his sexual advances: Police

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village here in Ballia district by a youth for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Saturday. The girl was set on fire by 21-year-old youth Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village on Fr...

Digital advertising firm Affle Q2 PAT jumps 73% to Rs 27 crore

Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 73 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 26.97 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had logged a profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the same period a yea...

French PM vows to fight radical Islam in tribute to attack victims

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday the government would keep fighting relentlessly against radical Islam as he paid tribute to the three victims of a knife attack in the southern city of Nice last month. A Tunisian man shout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020