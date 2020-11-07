GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo signs MoU with TSRTC for connectivity
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:30 IST
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), on Saturday signed an MoU withTelangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)to jointly promote international export and import of cargo. As part of the MoU, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal will be connected to other parts of Telangana and neighbouring states through first mile and last mile cargo bus feeder service, the GMR group said in a press release.
GHAC specialises in handling sensitive cargo such as Pharma, Vaccines, Perishables, Aerospace, Engineering and Electronic Goods. It has dedicated Cold Rooms and processing facilities to handle temperature controlled shipments upto -20 degree C.
As per the MoU, TSRTC will start first-mile pick-up and delivery service to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal. It will also provide the last mile connectivity for international import shipments landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here for connections to hinterland areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The partnership also envisages the start of reefer cargo bus service that would provide reliable connectivity for Exports of Pharma and Perishable products through the airport, the release said.
