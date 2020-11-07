Border bridges opened briefly for Nepalese citizens to get medical treatment in India

Two border bridges at Jhoola Ghat and Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district were opened for three hours as a humanitarian gesture to let Nepalese citizens come to India for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday. They were opened on Friday evening, the official said.

The bridges on the Indo-Nepal border have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We opened the border bridges at the two places briefly on the request of the Nepalese authorities to let some families enter into India for medical treatment," SDM Dharchula AK Shukla said.

A total of 239 people crossed into India through the bridges, he said.