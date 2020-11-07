Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volvo recalls 54,000 U.S. vehicles for air bag defect after one death

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Saturday it confirmed one person in the United States was killed when a ZF/TRW FG2 twin driver air bag inflator containing the propellant 5AT-148N exploded. The issue has been the subject of NHTSA and Volvo meetings since August 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:37 IST
Volvo recalls 54,000 U.S. vehicles for air bag defect after one death
According to the Volvo filing with the government, Volvo will replace the inflators with a modern propellant and inflator. Image Credit: ANI

Volvo Cars is recalling 54,000 U.S. vehicles for an airbag defect after one crash death tied to the issue, according to a filing with U.S. regulators. The unit of Geely Automotive is recalling 2001-2003 model S80 and S60 vehicles sold or registered in high humidity U.S. states because the driver side frontal air bag inflator may rupture, sending metal fragments flying, when the airbag is deployed.

According to the Volvo filing with the government, Volvo will replace the inflators with a modern propellant and inflator. Parts are expected to be available by March. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Saturday it confirmed one person in the United States was killed when a ZF/TRW FG2 twin driver airbag inflator containing the propellant 5AT-148N exploded.

The issue has been the subject of NHTSA and Volvo meetings since August 2019. The agency said the fatal incident was the only known rupture incident for this type of inflator around the world. NHTSA and Volvo are gathering and reviewing data about other vehicles with this inflator to determine if additional actions are needed, the U.S. agency said.

Volvo did not immediately comment on Saturday. ZF Group said Saturday it was first notified by Volvo in August 2019 of the incident and it "promptly informed NHTSA and, together with Volvo, began investigating the incident."

ZF added it "will continue to work closely with NHTSA and Volvo on this issue." NHTSA has investigated for years other airbag inflator ruptures.

The largest automotive recall in history involves about 100 million inflators produced by another parts maker Takata that have been recalled by 19 major automakers worldwide and linked to 26 deaths.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's oil production recovers past 1M barrel a day

Libyas oil production has surged past 1 million barrels a day, national petroleum officials said on Saturday, marking an important milestone months after its civil war almost choked the countrys energy production. Oil-rich Libya has been pu...

Kamala Harris becomes the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect: Major US media outlets.

Kamala Harris becomes the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect Major US media outlets....

NEWSMAKER-Kamala Harris breaks barriers as America's next vice president

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Bidens vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest U.S. office.Harris, 56, is widely seen as an obvious ca...

Trump says 'this election is far from over'

President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging U.S. election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying this election is far from over.We all know why Joe Bide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020