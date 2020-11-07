One killed, two missing as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

One pilgrim from Gujarat was killed, another was seriously injured and two others went missing on Saturday when the car in which they were travelling to Badrinath fell into a deep gorge in Alaknanda valley, officials said. The accident occurred near Baldaura between Joshimath and Badrinath when the car carrying pilgrims from Surendra Nagar dustrict in Gujarat was on its way to the Himalayan temple, Chamoli SP office informed.

The car fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge, killing one person on the spot, while two others went missing while a seriously injured pilgrim has been rescued and hospitalised, it said. The deceased has been identified as Murgesh Rathore, the two missing pilgrims as Kripaljala and Dharmapal and the injured as Hitendra Chauhan, Joshimath SDM Anil Chanyal said.

Chauhan was first rushed to a hospital in Joshimath from where he was referred to another facility in Shrinagar, Chanyal said..