JPVL posts Rs 48.13 cr net profit in Sep qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:05 IST
New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.13 crore for the September quarter.  It had a consolidated net loss of Rs 164.74 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said

Total revenue stood at Rs 784.97 crore in the quarter as compared with Rs 797.67 crore in the same period last year.  About the impact of COVID-19, the company said that the management does not see any medium to long term risks in the company's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due, and compliance with the debt covenants, as applicable.

  • Rs

