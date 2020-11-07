JPVL posts Rs 48.13 cr net profit in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.13 crore for the September quarter. It had a consolidated net loss of Rs 164.74 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said

Total revenue stood at Rs 784.97 crore in the quarter as compared with Rs 797.67 crore in the same period last year. About the impact of COVID-19, the company said that the management does not see any medium to long term risks in the company's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due, and compliance with the debt covenants, as applicable.