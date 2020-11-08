Cyclist dead after being hit by truck in UP's Banda

A cyclist has died after being hit by a truck in the Atarra area of the district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday evening, and the victim was identified as Rajkumar Verma (40), who works as a labourer, SHO of Atarra police station Akhilesh Mishra said.

The SHO said the truck driver fled, leaving the vehicle near a petrol pump on the Bisanda road. A case has been registered and the body of the deceased sent for post-mortem examination, he added.