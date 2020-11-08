Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi rebukes Guj-based transporter for employing less drivers

Overworked drivers can cause accidents, Modi said during an interaction with people via video conferencing before inaugurating the Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar. Asif Solanki, involved in transport business and based in Bhavnagar, told Modi during the interaction that he will be greatly benefitted by the new ferry service as it will reduce the travel time and distance and his drivers will also get rest when the ferry transports trucks by sea route.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 13:44 IST
Modi rebukes Guj-based transporter for employing less drivers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rebuked a transport business owner from Bhavnagar in Gujarat for employing just eight drivers for his six trucks, instead of the required number of 12. Overworked drivers can cause accidents, Modi said during an interaction with people via video conferencing before inaugurating the Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar.

Asif Solanki, involved in transport business and based in Bhavnagar, told Modi during the interaction that he will be greatly benefitted by the new ferry service as it will reduce the travel time and distance and his drivers will also get rest when the ferry transports trucks by sea route. Modi asked him about how many drivers he has employed, to which Solanki replied that he has eight drivers.

The PM further asked him how many trucks he has, to which the transporter said six. "This is not fair, you should employ 12 drivers for six trucks. You take so much work from drivers, this should not be done," Modi said.

Solanki said due to the ferry service he would not require more drivers, to which Modi replied that the ferry service is starting from today. "The thing is when drivers are overworked, they fall asleep while driving which can cause accidents and whatever you have earned will go away with that accident," Modi said and took a promise from Solanki that he will employ more drivers.

On a lighter note, Modi also said the Income Tax department will not raid Solanki if he reveals his plan to purchase more trucks. The comment came after the transporter smiled when the PM asked him if he is planning to buy more trucks.

During the video conference, Modi interacted with people from Surat and Bhavnagar on how their life will be impacted by the introduction of the new Ro-Pax ferry service. The service will reduce the 375-km road distance between Bhavnagar and Surat to 90-km by sea route and the travel time from 10-12 hours to about four hours, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier said.

It will save time and fuel and boost economy and religious tourism in the Saurashtra region of the state, the release said. The three-deck Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel 'Voyage Symphony' connecting Hazira in Surat district of south Gujarat and Ghogha in Saurashtra's Bhavnagar has a load capacity of 30 trucks, 100 passenger cars, and 500 passengers plus 34 crew and hospitality staff, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa confident about winning RR Nagar& Sira assembly bypolls by huge margins

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the ruling BJP winning both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly bypolls, results for which will be declared on November 10, by huge margins. We will win R R Na...

PAGD only after power, befooling people on seeking restoration of J&K's special status: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD on Sunday, a day after the alliance announced it would contest the upcoming first-ever District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir unitedly, saying it is...

Random checking for COVID-19 in UP's Bareilly finds 150 new cases

Around 150 people here have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week during a random checking drive, officials said on SundayThe cases include traders, auto drivers and people working in various workshops and beauty parlours, among oth...

Maha: 3 held with 2 pistols, cash in Aurangabad

Three men were held with two pistols in Hina Nagar area of Aurangabad following a raid based on a tip-off received by the police commissioner, an official said on Sunday. The raid took place on Saturday night and items worth Rs 3 lakh have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020