Gold worth Rs 70.7 lakh seized from air passengers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:45 IST
Chennai, Nov 8(PTI): A total of Rs 70.7 lakh worth of gold cut bits and bars have been seized from air passengers on their arrival here from Dubai, Customs officials. This morning, gold cut bits and some in paste form concealed in the pant pockets of two passengers, hailing from Ramanathapuram, were seized, a press release said.

On Saturday, gold concealed in the rectums of four passengers was seized, the release said. Investigations are on, it added.

