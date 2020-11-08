Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alpha Vector eyes Middles East, Europe as export markets for its e-bicycles

City-based startup Alpha Vector, which last week entered the e-bicycle segment in the country with the launch of its Meraki brand, is looking to sell its bike in the overseas markets with the segment expected to be a USD 38.6 billion business globally by 2025.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:56 IST
Alpha Vector eyes Middles East, Europe as export markets for its e-bicycles

City-based startup Alpha Vector, which last week entered the e-bicycle segment in the country with the launch of its Meraki brand, is looking to sell its bike in the overseas markets with the segment expected to be a USD 38.6 billion business globally by 2025. E-bicycle segment in India accounts for only 2-3 per cent of the total bicycle market, which was 20 million last year and therefore both domestic and overseas markets offer good opportunities for the segment players, according to Alpha Vector. Designed and developed in-house, Meraki launched for Rs 29,999 and will be available across over 350 cities in the country through the company's retail network of 700 stores as well as online via the company website.

"We call the brand Ninety One, which is also India's international calling code. We have the capability and competence to deliver a product of global appeal. Therefore, we are definitely looking for its exports in the near future," said Vishal Chopra, co-founder, Alpha Vector. He said the company is looking at the entire Middle East and Europe for Meraki's exports as customers in these geographies not only have willingness to spend but also they want to try out new products. E-bike is relatively a new phenomenon in the country as not many organised players are producing them in large volumes or at affordable price points, said Chopra.  However, of late, there is an increasing awareness about the bicycle and its variants, according to him.

The bicycle has a 250 watt brushless DC motor with a top speed of 25 kmph and is equipped with 6.36AH lithium-ion battery that can be charged completely in 2.5 hours, which offers up to 35 km at full charge. It comes equipped with e-brakes and four driving modes -- pedal assist, throttle (which makes the e-bicycle work without pedalling like a scooter), cruise and pedal. The key-lock switch feature helps avoid tampering and mischief as the bike cannot be turned on without a key. On the domestic plans, Chopra said, "We are going to ramp up very aggressively, so we are going to get to the market with 500 units right off the back and then grow to 1,000 and 1,500 and so on." "We are looking at a segment which was never growing at 2-5 per cent normally. Today we are able to fulfill only 15 per cent of the demand so the market is ready to embrace and adopt these new ideas and new technologies from home-grown startups, like ours," he said.   Founded in 2015, the bicycle maker, which has investment from Fireside Ventures, Avaana Capital and Titan Capital, currently has presence in over 350 cities and over 700 stores/dealers pan-India, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCB arrests film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife,seizes ganja

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Sunday arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwalas wife after ganja was found at their residence in suburban Juhu, officials said. NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI that Firoz Nadiadwal...

Motorcycling-Mir wins European GP to extend championship lead

Suzukis Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the world championship standings. Starting fifth on the grid, Mir moved up to second in...

3 women cops booked for alleged assault of minor girl in Karnataka

A first information report FIR has been registered against three women police personnel here for allegedly assaulting a minor girl who sought action against a man for harassing her demanding she marry him, police said on Sunday. The FIR was...

Wall St Week Ahead-Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them

U.S. small caps joined in the broad market rally in the days after Election Day as investors priced in the likelihood of a divided Washington with Democrat Joe Biden president and Republicans maintaining their Senate majority. Yet some inve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020