Four killed, one hurt in accident

Four killed, one hurt in accidentPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 22:55 IST
Four Delhi residents died and one injured in a road accident in UP's Baghpat on Sunday evening, police said
Ramala police station SHO Hemendra Baliyan said their car overturned and hit a divider, resulting in the death of four people
They were returning to Delhi from Shamli after attending a marriage function when the accident took place, he said. The deceased have been identified as Pramod, Dharmender, Kapil and Naresh, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- SHO Hemendra Baliyan
- Kapil