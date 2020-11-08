Four killed, one hurt in accident

Four Delhi residents died and one injured in a road accident in UP's Baghpat on Sunday evening, police said

Ramala police station SHO Hemendra Baliyan said their car overturned and hit a divider, resulting in the death of four people

They were returning to Delhi from Shamli after attending a marriage function when the accident took place, he said. The deceased have been identified as Pramod, Dharmender, Kapil and Naresh, he said.