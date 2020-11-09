Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-U.S. relations - state media

While acknowledging the United States was unlikely ease pressure on China on issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, state-backed newspaper Global Times said Beijing should work to communicate with the Biden team as thoroughly as it can. The Trump administration had deliberately created tensions in China-U.S. relations, especially after adopting a campaign strategy of pressuring China, which led to "bubbles" occurring in U.S.-China policy, it said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-11-2020 05:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 05:44 IST
Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-U.S. relations - state media

Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone in Monday in editorials reacting to Democrat Joe Biden's win of the U.S. presidential elections, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability and could start with trade. While acknowledging the United States was unlikely ease pressure on China on issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, state-backed newspaper Global Times said Beijing should work to communicate with the Biden team as thoroughly as it can.

The Trump administration had deliberately created tensions in China-U.S. relations, especially after adopting a campaign strategy of pressuring China, which led to "bubbles" occurring in U.S.-China policy, it said. "We believe it is possible to pop those bubbles," it said. "It's in the common interests of people from both countries and of international community that China-U.S. relations become eased and controllable."

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, but does not speak on behalf of the party and government. The China Daily newspaper said in a separate editorial it was "obvious" improving ties with China could start from trade, and reviving trade talks was critical to restore some understanding and trust in China-U.S. relations.

"It is one of the last threads linking the two sides. It is notable that neither Beijing nor Washington has ventured to scrap the hard-earned so-called phase one deal they negotiated," said the China Daily, the country's official English language newspaper. Tensions between the world's two largest economies have intensified over the past year, shaking up technology supply chains and trade relations, and stoking fears that a financial war between the two countries could be brewing.

The U.S. pressure, along with the global pandemic, have set China on a mission to reduce its reliance on overseas markets and technology for its economic development, as part of a new "dual circulation" model of growth to steer its economy. "China must become a country the U.S. cannot suppress or destabilize, and make it that cooperation with China is the best option for the U.S. to realize its national interests," the Global Times added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesUK urged to stockpile medicines to confront Covid and Brexit httpson.ft.com32sD6sh Deutsche Ban...

U.S. becomes first nation to cross 10 million COVID-19 cases as third wave of infections surge

The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the COVID-19 virus surges across the nation.The grim mil...

China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 28 a day earlier

China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 8, up from 28 cases a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Monday. The National Health Commission said 32 of the cases were imported in people returning from overseas.One of the...

Motor racing-Johnson crosses finish line of NASCAR career with full heart

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson rounded out his storied NASCAR career with a fifth-place finish in Phoenix on Sunday and said his heart was full as he gets set to embark on a move to IndyCar next year. Johnson, who is sixth on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020