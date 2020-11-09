Divi's Laboratories shares jump 7 pc

Shares of Divi's Laboratories on Monday gained 7 per cent after the firm reported a 45.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30. The stock rose by 6.92 per cent to Rs 3,461.80 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 6.98 per cent to Rs 3,463.40. The drug firm on Saturday reported a 45.63 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 519.59 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 356.78 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,762.94 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,492.60 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.